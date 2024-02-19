JMEA to lead delegation at EXPOCOMER 2024 for LATAM market access Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) took a significant step in bolstering trade relations between Jamaica and Panama with a courtesy visit to the Panamanian Embassy to meet with Dr Lasford Douglas, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Jamaica.

The visit centred on exploring distinctive prospects for regional exporters to deepen their presence in Latin American markets and establish fresh partnerships to expand and diversify local exports further.

A focal point of the discussions was the upcoming Exposición Comercial Internacional (EXPOCOMER) scheduled for March 5-7, 2024, in which the JMEA will lead a team of Jamaican companies. The delegation includes Caribbean Foods Ltd, Home Choice Enterprise Ltd, P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and PepsiCola Jamaica Bottling Company Ltd.

EXPOCOMER is the largest annual trade show in Central America, attracting over 20,000 visitors, 800 companies, and 300 international buyers in 2023. It is a multisectoral trade show which focuses on three main categories: Food, Beverage, and Agricultural Products; Textile, Clothes and Accessories; and Technology and Electronics. The three-day trade show will take place at the Panama Convention Centre in Panama City.

Kamesha Blake, executive director of the JMEA, conveyed her excitement regarding the potential of EXPOCOMER 2024. She emphasised EXPOCOMER’s significance as an outstanding platform for Jamaican enterprises, not only to exhibit their offerings but also to amplify awareness about Jamaican goods and the extensive opportunities available in the Latin American market.

Given the depth of the show, she stressed the event’s significance in generating leads and fostering crucial connections on a global level, acknowledging its pivotal role in nurturing international trade relations and enabling business expansion.

She highlighted that there are substantial opportunities for Jamaican enterprises especially given the expansive and expanding consumer base, cultural affinity for Caribbean products, and advantageous geographic proximity. By accessing this market, Jamaican exporters can seize the myriad opportunities to expand their market presence and solidify their position as significant contributors in the region.

Stephen Dawkins, Vice President for Exports, Logistics, and Trade at the JMEA, underscored the significance of capitalising on opportunities in non-English speaking markets such as Panama. He stressed that language barriers should not impede export achievements and urged Jamaican manufacturers to utilize Panama’s strategic position and robust trade infrastructure. Dawkins affirmed, “In the current global economic landscape, Jamaican enterprises must embrace diverse markets like Panama. Language should never hinder the pursuit of valuable trade prospects.”

Ambassador Douglas echoed the same sentiments, highlighting Panama’s role as a gateway for global expansion, particularly into emerging markets like Africa. He shared valuable insights into Panamanian demographics, economics, and culture, equipping Jamaican companies with the necessary tools for successful trade interactions.

The Panamanian Embassy has pledged to provide support and assistance to Jamaican businesses seeking to navigate the intricacies of trade with Panama. As preparations for EXPOCOMER 2024 gather momentum, the JMEA remains steadfast in its commitment to championing the interests of Jamaican exporters and propelling the nation towards sustained economic prosperity.