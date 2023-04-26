Home
Local News
One dead, several others injured in St Thomas vehicle crash Loop Jamaica

One dead, several others injured in St Thomas vehicle crash Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: One feared dead, several injured in 2-vehicle St Thomas crash

Search on for missing sisters last seen walking along Kgn street

Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama

4 trends to watch in the ever-evolving world of coffee

Tributes flow for Jamaica’s ‘treasured icon’ Harry Belafonte

Gun taken from patient with bullet wound to head

Aston Villa beat Fulham 1-0, move up to 5th in EPL

Dahlia Harris, Kadeem Wilson take centre stage at Kingston Creative

Another child gone missing: search on for 11-y-o Brandon Robinson

RUBiS invests over $308 million in renewable energy

Wednesday Apr 26

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

The scene of the two-vehicle crash in St Thomas on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One man is feared to have been killed in a two-vehicle crash at a section of Albion main road in St Thomas on Tuesday, while several other people have been injured.

Reports are that about 6:45 pm, the drivers of two Toyota Probox motor cars were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Reports are that the vehicles ended up at a section of the road that is not yet open to the public.

The police and firemen were called to the location and the injured taken to the hospital.

Reports reaching Loop News are that one of the crash victims has since succumbed to his injuries, however, the police are yet to confirm, instead saying they have no updates at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: One feared dead, several injured in 2-vehicle St Thomas crash

Jamaica News

Search on for missing sisters last seen walking along Kgn street

Jamaica News

Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama

More From

Jamaica News

Teen with vitiligo embraces skin after meeting Winnie Harlow

This year’s Carnival road march will always be memorable for Calaeda Maxwell; it was the day she met her role model, Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow.
“Sunday has changed me so much,

See also

Sport

Campbell-Brown to receive honorary degree from University of Arkansas

Veronica Campbell-Brown, one of Jamaica’s most decorated track and field athletes, will be bestowed with an honorary degree from the University of Arkansas. The accolade will be presented during the u

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets new world-leading time in 100m win

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion in the 200m, set the fastest wind-legal time in the women’s 100m so far this year, clocking 10.82 (-0.1m/s) at Velocity Fest 13, a World At

Entertainment

Edwin Allen student, Arnett Gardens resident win ‘Fashion Face’ titles

It was a night of fashion extravaganza as the Saint International-promoted Fashion Face of the Caribbean and Avant Garde Fashion Designer of the Year competitions returned to the entertainment scene o

Sport

Shaunae Miller-Uibo gives birth to baby boy

Bahamian athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the two-time reigning Olympic 400m champion, announced the birth of her first child.
Miller-Uibo and her husband, Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, made the an

Jamaica News

Body of 20-y-o woman found; cops seek help to ID victim

Lawmen attached to the St Catherine South Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a woman that was found at Glades district in Caymanas Bay in the parish on Friday, Mar

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols