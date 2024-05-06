PB Scott cops Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Jamaica award Loop Jamaica

PB Scott, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Musson Group, has been named the Master winner of the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Jamaica Award.

By virtue of his win, Scott will be among 52 other participants vying for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year in Monaco later this year.

Before he announced as the winner at the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday night, Executive Chairman of EY Caribbean, Wade George expressed, “Tonight’s Master category winner will no doubt represent Jamaica and the entire Caribbean with great pride”.

EY World Entrepreneur of the Year boasts visionary founders, transformative CEOs and business leaders from around the world in the ultimate global competition for entrepreneurs. This annual event celebrates the accomplishments of intrepid leaders whose vision and innovation create long-term value and build a better working world.

The wife of EY Master Entrepreneur of the Year Jamaica winner PB Scott, Jen, receives his trophy on his behalf at the EY EOY Awards Gala on Saturday.

Partner, Strategy and Transactions, EY Service Limited, Maria Daniel considers Scott a great contender for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

“He’s a magnificent person. I actually did his interview and we had about 10 crew members that were filming PB’s interview, and we asked him one question and got one hour of entrepreneurial story that left everybody speechless.

“He definitely believes in Jamaica, he believes in building Jamaica and think you are all lucky to have an entrepreneur of that calibre that continues to be in Jamaica and grow Jamaica,” she told Loop News.

Daniel added: “When we look for a Master, it has to be specific, that’s why we don’t have it very open. You have to be able to compete with companies that are making over US$1 billion in revenue. You have to show that you have expanded outside of your domestic market. You have to show that you have built something over the years, and PB definitely has all the ingredients for a fabulous chance in Monaco.”

In 2023, Scott was awarded Jamaica’s second highest civilian honour, Order of Jamaica (OJ), for exceptional contributions to economic development and outstanding leadership in the business sector.

Six years prior, he was awarded the Order of Distinction, Commander Class (CD), for his contributions to business development in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

The Musson Group manages two foundations in Jamaica, in addition to their initiatives in the other markets it in which it operates.

The Musson Foundation and the Seprod Foundation are solely focused on empowering Jamaican youth and uplifting communities. The work of the foundations are guided by strategic pillars, including education, food security and community, which are essential for development in Jamaica.

With more than 7,000 team members, the Musson Group is spread across two dozen countries and includes well-known companies like Seprod, Productive Business Solutions, T Geddes Grant, General Accident, and Canopy Insurance.

Meanwhile, other winners on the night were Kirk-Anthony Hamilton of Infinity Partnership Inc, in the Emerging category; Mark McConnell of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, in the Family Business group; and Adrian Dunkley, CEO of Star Apple AI, in the Start-up class.

Daniel was satisfied with the four-day EY Strategic Growth Forum Caribbean in Montego Bay.

“I feel really good about it. It took a lot of sweat, a lot of hard work, but I think everybody who came to the conference was very happy. You don’t see CEOs going to conferences, and they have said this, but they cant wait for the next year. Content was relevant,” she said.

“A lot of the Jamaican entrepreneurs came, Jampro especially. I have to really reach out to them (Jampro) because they have really supported the event and what we have been able to do for Jampro’s young entrepreneurs was to connect them to investors. So from that perspective, it was great,” she added.