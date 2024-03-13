PNP, JLP supporters clash at Kingston swearing-in ceremony Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party supporters clashed during the swearing-in of councillors for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation today.

In the chaos, bottles and chairs were reportedly thrown.

In a release Tuesday evening, PNP condemned the “regrettable incidents” that unfolded.

According to the PNP, supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) “inserted themselves disruptively in front of PNP supporters” who were seated beneath a tent outside of the municipal corporation watching a TV broadcast of the ceremony.

“Tensions escalated, leading to regrettable confrontations,” the Opposition party said.

It added that it is commitment to fostering a democratic and inclusive political environment, free from hostility.

PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell called on the JLP to exercise control over “disruptive members and prevent further incidents of aggression”.

He pointed out that it is crucial to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that political gatherings remain platforms for dialogue rather than arenas for conflict.

“The PNP stands firm against political tribalism and condemns any form of violence or aggression. We urge the Jamaica Labour Party to rein in disruptive elements within their ranks to maintain the integrity of our democratic processes,” stated Campbell.

The PNP also emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in building a nation where diverse voices are heard and respected.

The party said it remains committed to fostering a political landscape that transcends the divisive spectres of the past.