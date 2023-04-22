Quick police actions lead to recovery of stolen cash; suspects held Loop Jamaica

Quick and coordinated actions by the police led to the recovery of stolen cash and the arrest of two male suspects following a motor vehicle break-in on Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston on Friday, April 21.

Reports are that a man securely locked his motorcar and visited a business establishment.

Upon his return to his vehicle sometime after 2pm, he saw a man exiting his vehicle and entering a Toyota Corolla motorcar, which sped away from the scene.

The car owner made checks inside his vehicle and realised that cash he had withdrawn from the bank was missing from the car.

The man quickly made calls to the police 119 emergency number and provided information on the vehicle that had sped away from the scene.

Members of the St Andrew South Police Division swiftly intercepted the vehicle in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew with two men aboard.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and over $350,000 was found inside the unit, along with three cellular phones.

The identities of the men who were taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations by the police.