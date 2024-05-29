Red Stripe’s Olympic campaign surprises 11 Jamaicans with major prizes Loop Jamaica

With the excitement of this summer’s Paris Olympics building, 11 Jamaicans have already claimed grand prizes in Red Stripe’s “Guh Fi Gold and Glory” campaign.

On May 17, winners gathered at the Red Stripe plant on Spanish Town Road to collect cash prizes and television sets. Most recipients had purchased the beer as usual and were pleasantly surprised to be rewarded for their voluntary purchase.

The “Guh Fi Gold and Glory” campaign, launched on May 1 by Red Stripe, celebrates Jamaican athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The competition, running from May 1 to June 28, offers weekly prizes of 65-inch televisions and $50,000 cash, bi-weekly living room sets, and a grand prize of trips to the Olympics, which begin on July 26 and end on August 11.