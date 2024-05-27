Regional Tourism Association focused on partnerships Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is working with regional and international partners to confront challenges facing the region’s tourism and ensure that citizens across the Caribbean benefit from the sector.

Among the issues is the matter of airlift, which continues to be a challenge for some destinations, said CHTA President, Nicola Madden-Greig.

She noted that while the demand for the Caribbean as a destination remains high, there is no room for complacency, particularly as it relates to airlift.

“By working with the inter-governmental Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the CHTA will continue to advocate for sufficient airlift coming into the region,” she said, noting that “it is important for the Caribbean to promote intra-regional and multi-destination visitation”.

She was recently addressing the opening of the 42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which is being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

As it relates to the pressing issue of climate change and the related impacts, Madden-Greig said that the CHTA will continue to be guided by the principles surrounding the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which focuses on joint activities around resilience.

She noted that pandemics, epidemics, and other threats to the region’s health are high on the Association’s agenda, and the entity recently renewed its MOU with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to enhance the regional health and security capacity.

The CHTA president said she is pleased with the feedback from the 42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace, so far.

She noted that engagement on the conference floor has been good, and buyers are enjoying the diversity of offerings, with booths spread across different rooms, giving the event a “different feel” this year.

Madden-Greig noted that more than 12,500 appointments have been scheduled for the event, and with the prospect of the region welcoming another 32.5 million visitors, the marketplace is “creating opportunities for local companies to take advantage of that potential visitor spending”.

“Our main goal is ensuring that we maximise business for our members and the Caribbean,” she added.