Road closures for carnival in Jamaica on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The police have advised that there will be several road closures on Sunday, April 7 to facilitate the three carnival road marches by Xodus, Yard Mas and GenXs bands across the Corporate Area.

The road closures will take effect at different times, beginning at 8:15 am.

What this means is that motorists traversing the Corporate Area tomorrow should expect delays or detours at sections of roads in and around New Kingston, Half-Way Tree, Liguanea, Hope Road, Knutsford Boulevard, Trafalgar Road, Waterloo Road, Eastwood Park Road, and East Kings House Road.

During the parades

The police are advising motorists should be aware of the following guidelines:

No parking in designated no-parking zones or along the roads. Illegally parked vehicles will be impounded at the owner’s expense.No vending stalls or handcart vendors will be allowed along the parade routes.Firecrackers or explosive devices are prohibited.Motor or pedal cyclists, including quad bikes, are not allowed to participate in the parades.ATVs are not allowed to participate in the parades.Souvenirs and other gratis items cannot be distributed from trucks during the parade.

Motorists should expect detours along parade routes and nearby areas. The police said their personnel will be stationed at various points along the routes to provide guidance.

Xodus Road March route for Carnival Sunday.

Road closure for Xodus band parade (9:40am-6pm)

Between 9:40am and 10:30am, the following roads will be closed:

Hope Road will be closed between Kingsway and Winchester Road.Waterloo Road will be closed at Waterloo Avenue.Trafalgar Road will be closed at Knutsford Boulevard.All roads leading on to Trafalgar Road between Knutsford Boulevard and Hope Road will be closed.

• Between 11:55am and 12:45pm, Lady Musgrave Road will be closed between Hope Road and Seaview Avenue. All roads leading on to Lady Musgrave Road between those points will also be closed.

• Between 12:45pm and 1:15pm, Hope Road between Lady Musgrave Road and Trafalgar Road and Waterloo Road will be closed, all roads leading on to Hope Road between those points will also be closed.

• Between 2:30pm and 3:25pm, Hope Road between Trafalgar Road and Lady Musgrave Road will be closed. All roads leading onto Hope Road between those points will be closed.

• Between 3:25pm and 4:40pm, Lady Musgrave Road between Hope Road and Trafalgar Read will be closed to facilitate the return leg of the parade. All roads leading on to Lady Musgrave between those points will be closed.

Yard Mas road parade route for Carnival Sunday.

Road closure for Yard Mas band parade (9:45 am-6:30 pm)

Between 9:45am and 10:30am, no vehicular traffic will be allowed to access Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue.

Arthur Wint Drive will be closed at Roosevelt Avenue to facilitate the lining up of the parade.Traffic, which usually travels westerly along Arthur Wint Drive will be diverted along Mountain View Avenue.Traffic, which usually travels easterly along Arthur Wint Drive will be diverted along Tom Redcam Drive or North Avenue.Vehicles leaving Stadium Gardens during that time will not be allowed to turn right.Persons who intended on going to the Stadium Police Station or the Children’s Hospital will be allowed to do so. However all roads leading on to Arthur Wint Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic.

• Between 10:15am and 10:30am, no vehicular traffic will be allowed along Tom Redcam Drive between Arthur Wint Drive and Old Hope Road.

• Between 10:30am and 11am, no vehicular traffic will be allowed along Oxford Road. All roads leading on to Oxford Road will be closed to vehicular Traffic.

• Between 11:20am and 11:40am, Seaview Avenue will be closed between Lady Musgrave Road and Mountain View. All roads leading on will be closed.

• Between 11:40am and 12:15pm, Mountain View Avenue will be closed between Old Hope Road and Arthur Wint Drive. All roads leading on will also be closed.

• Between 12:15pm to 12:30pm, Arthur Wint Drive between Roosevelt and Mountain View Avenue will be closed to vehicle Traffic.

• Between 2pm and 2:37pm, Roosevelt Avenue and all roads leading on Stanton Terrace and Fairway Avenue and all roads leading on to will be closed to vehicular traffic.

• Between 3pm and 4:20pm, temporary closer and diversion will be instituted along the following roads:

St Lucia Avenue between Trafalgar Road and Trinidad TerraceBarbados Avenue between St Lucia Avenue and Knutsford Boulevard

• Between 4:20pm and 5:45pm, temporary closure and diversion will be instituted along the following roads:

Fairway Avenue between Lady Musgrave Road and Seymore AvenueSeymore Avenue between Fairway Avenue and Old Hope RoadLatham Avenue between Old Hope Road and Roosevelt AvenueRoosevelt Avenue between Letham Avenue and Arthur Wint DriveArthur Wint between Mountain View Avenue & Roosevelt Avenue

GenXS road march route for Carnival Sunday.

Road closure for Gen XS road parade (8:15am-6:30pm)

• Between 8:15am and 8:45am, Knutsford Boulevard between Dominica Drive and Oxford Road will be closed to the motoring public.

• Motorists intending to go to Pegasus Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Kingston will be diverted on to Half-Way Tree Road to Chelsea Avenue to Dominica Drive and travel southerly along Knutsford Boulevard.

• Between 8:45am and 9:00am, Oxford Road between Half-Way Tree Road and Old Hope Road will be closed to the motoring public. All roads leading on to Oxford Road between those points will be closed.

• Between 9am and 9:45am, Belmont Road will be closed between Oxford Road and Trafalgar Road. All roads leading on to Belmont Road will be closed.

• Between 9:45am and 10:15am, Trafalgar Road between Lady Musgrave and Hope Road will be closed. All roads leading on between those points will be closed.

• Between 10:15am and 11am, Knutsford Boulevard between Trafalgar Road and Trinidad Terrace will be closed. All roads leading on between those points will be closed.

• Between 11am and 12pm, the lower section of Knutsford Boulevard between Park Boulevard and Trinidad Terrace will be closed.

• Between 1:30pm to 6pm, the parade will proceed right on to Knutsford Boulevard, left on to Oxford Road, left on to Belmont Road, right on to Trafalgar Road, left on to Lady Musgrave, left on to Hope Road, left on to Trafalgar Road, right on to Knutsford Boulevard, right into Liguanea Club.