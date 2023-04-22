Shock and grief in Westmoreland: Body of 8-y-o found in car Loop Jamaica

The Savanna-La-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the death of an 8-year-old boy, whose lifeless body was discovered in Burnt Savannah, Frome in Westmoreland on Friday, April 21.

Dead is Odane Hill of Burnt Savannah, Frome in Westmoreland.

Reports are that between 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 20, and 4:20 pm, on Friday, April 21 Hill was left at home with a family friend when he went missing.

They went in search of him but did not find him and made a report to the police. At about 4:30 pm, later that day a mechanic was working when he discovered the motionless body of Hill in the driver seat of a Grey Toyota Corolla motor car which was under repair.

The police were summoned and on their arrival saw the motionless body of Hill was seen. No marks of violence were observed on the body. The bodywas subsequently transported to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital where death was confirmed.

The police are awaiting the result of a post-mortem examination to determine if charges should be proffered.

Investigation continues