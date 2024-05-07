Smirnoff serenades: an intimate acoustics session with Alaine Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Ever dreamt of going to the rooftop deck of a hotel in Kingston to be serenaded by some of your favourite artistes?

Well, Smirnoff intends to bring many dreams to reality with Smirnoff Serenades.

The brand creates an opportunity for patrons to get to know some of their favourite artistes through an intimate acoustic session every month.

This month’s featured artiste is Jamaican songbird Alaine Laughton, who dazzled the crowd with her vocals and personality.

Patrons relaxed to the reggae melodies while enjoying scrumptious fare prepared by District 5, the R Hotel’s restaurant.

Borne of a collaboration between Smirnoff, R Hotel, and ARTS Chic Agency, Smirnoff Serenades stands out by creating a personal connection between listeners and their beloved artistes.

Smirnoff Serenades is held on the last Sunday of every month at the R Hotel in Kingston.

Loop Lens goes to the roof at the R.

‘Unexpected… but happy!’ Romain Virgo and wife expecting third child

Reggae singer Romain Virgo and his wife Elizabeth are expanding their family, as they announced that they are expecting their another child together. 
The couple shared the exciting news on El

Jamaica News

‘I like tattoos’: Digicel Group CEO on viral introductory photo

Diversity, equity and inclusion matter to new CEO

Jamaica News

Teens arrested after 34-y-o man is fatally stabbed in Portland

The Portland police have charged two teenagers with the murder of 34-year-old Julian Minott, a farmer of Mahoe District, Bangor Ridge, in the parish on Friday, April 19.
Charged are 18-year-old R

Jamaica News

What about Portland? PNP candidate demands answers from Bartlett

Questions whether the tourism minister has any development plans for the north eastern parish

Jamaica News

Jamaican man shot dead in St Lucia

Just over two weeks ago, a man was shot dead in St Lucia, but the authorities in the Eastern Caribbean country could not identify him.
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has since managed t

Jamaica News

Alleged cop killer charged; reportedly gave fake name to cops 

The police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of police Constable Ricardo Fairclough, who was shot and killed on Bravo Street in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann last month. 
Charged with mur

 

