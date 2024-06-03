Suspect detained re educator Danielle Anglin’s disappearance Loop Jamaica

A suspect has been detained in relation to the disappearance of 29-year-old St Peter Claver Primary School teacher Danielle Anglin who has been missing since May 13.

The suspect is said to be a convicted sexual offender and a driver for an international ridesharing company which provides transportation services in Jamaica.

The police also found human skeletal remains in a densely vegetated area of Torrington district in Salt River, Clarendon on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said the police are awaiting the results of forensic tests to determine if the remains are of Anglin.

In a video statement on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Instagram page on Monday, Bailey said Anglin was last seen alive on Monday, May 13 when she left her house on the way to school at about 5:50 am.

Danielle Anglin

Following a missing person’s report bring filed, an investigative team was then formulated. It is comprised of the St Andrew South Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), the Communication Forensics and Cybercrimes Division (CFCD), the scenes of crime division, and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) headquarters.

“The team also utilised available technologies and forensic capabilities, which allowed for identification of a number of vehicles which were assessed and analysed, and with skilled application of their training, identified a (particular) vehicle of interest,” said Bailey.

He elaborated that the driver of the vehicle was subsequently identified and taken into custody following the investigations.

Using technology once more, Bailey said the police were able to identify a location in Salt River, Clarendon “as the last identifiable location that Ms Anglin was in”.

Added the senior lawman: “Given the weight of the evidence collected thus far, the suspect in the matter has since given a statement to the police, admitting his involvement.

“… This specific suspect was arrested and charged sometime about 2015 by the police for sexual offences, (and) he was also convicted in Antigua for sexual offences and deported to Jamaica,” Bailey said.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Persons who may have witnessed the murder or any related suspicious activities are being urged to contact Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, or the nearest police station.