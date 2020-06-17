Swoop Seeks Airport Partners to Lead Economic Recovery

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Swoop, Canada’s leading Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and an independently operated subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, today issued a ‘Request for Proposal’ (RFP) seeking strategic airport partners in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The airline is interested in hearing from airports who share an entrepreneurial, consumer-driven mindset to collaborate with the ULCC to stimulate travel and support economic recovery.

“We believe the key to recovery lies in strategic collaboration, creativity and innovation to get travellers moving back through airports and into the skies,” said Charles Duncan, President, Swoop. “We are encouraged by early signs of recovering demand for ultra-low fares and are eager to collaborate with airports across the region to re-think how we, as an industry, approach affordable and accessible air travel.”

Swoop, which operated its first flights on June 20, 2018, remains confident in the long-term prospects for its ULCC business model and future growth. The airline is seeking innovative proposals from airports that understand providing value to travellers through fair fares, and low fees creates demand as well as the importance of travel and tourism in stimulating economic recovery.

“Having welcomed 2.5 million travellers on board in our first two years of operation, our unbundled airfare model has proven successful here in Canada. This demonstrated demand for ultra-low fares translates to increased passenger traffic in airports, and the significant spillover effect through the support of jobs and businesses in local economies, all of which are essential for economic recovery,” stated Duncan.

In 2019 Canadians saved $159 million as a result of Swoop’s investments, which lowered fares and increased choice and competition within the marketplace. Overall, since launching in 2018, Swoop has been responsible for the creation of more than 1,800 jobs resulting in an economic impact of $295 million as part of its mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible.*

Swoop’s Airport RFP process is being managed through the Route Exchange RFP feature available to Routes Online members. Airports across North and Central America and the Caribbean, with facilities suitable for the operation of Boeing 737-800 NG, are invited to participate by first completing a Pre-Qualifying Questionnaire. Successful applicants will then be invited to submit a formal response to the RFP, which will then be evaluated and moved through a collaborative assessment process. The process will take place over several weeks, with successful applicants announced later this year.

Full details on the RFP process and how to participate can be found at www.routesonline.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop’s mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

