Taurus pistol found hidden under tree during operation in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Detectives in Portmore, St Catherine continue to make the communities they serve safer, following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on North East Second Avenue in Braeton Meadows, St Catherine on Friday, March 29.

Reports are that about 11:30 a.m., a team of police officers conducted an operation at a house in the community.

During a search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the yard under a tree.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The investigation continues.