Teen surrenders to cops after man chased, shot in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

A young man from Orange River in Clarendon is now in police custody following his surrender two days after a reported attempt on a man’s life.

He is 19-year-old labourer Courtney Lewis.

Lewis has been slapped with charges of attempted murder, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony, following an incident in Ballards River in the parish on March 31.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 4pm, a man was at home when two men, one of whom was reported to be Lewis, pounced upon him and opened gunfire.

In an effort to escape, the complainant ran, however, he was chased and shot several times.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and admitted.

On April 2, Lewis turned himself in to the police. He was charged after a he was positively identified during an identification parade, the police said.

A court date for him is being finalised.