Teens arrested after 34-y-o man is fatally stabbed in Portland Loop Jamaica

The Portland police have charged two teenagers with the murder of 34-year-old Julian Minott, a farmer of Mahoe District, Bangor Ridge, in the parish on Friday, April 19.

Charged are 18-year-old Renaldo Miller, otherwise called ‘Rommie, a farmer of the same community and a 14-year-old teenager.

Reports from the Buff Bay police are that about 6:30 pm, the man and the teens were at a shop when an argument developed. The dispute escalated and the youngsters allegedly used a knife to stab Minott several times.

Minott was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The teens were apprehended after they were implicated during the investigation. They are awaiting a court date to answer to the charge of Murder.