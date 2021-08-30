The highly anticipated Royalton Grenada Resort reopens in Spice Isle, your next bucket list destination

CaribPR Wire, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021: Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce the reopening of Royalton Grenada Resort, Royalton Luxury Resorts’ newest all-inclusive property, on October 1, 2021. Overlooking Tamarind Bay with direct access to two of the island’s most inviting white-sand beaches, the newest All-in Luxury® resort brings an elevated level of hospitality to this stunning locale.

Offering both exploration and relaxation, Grenada is an emerging travel destination rich with culture, history, and adventure, providing some of the best diving spots in the world and an incredible culinary scene. Dubbed “Spice Isle” due to its large export of spices, notably nutmeg, Grenada also boasts a unique variety of wildlife, including 184 bird species and one native to the island, the Grenada dove.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our discerning guests to experience a five-star luxury vacation on the renowned Spice Isle,” says Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resort at Sunwing Travel Group. “Blue Diamond Resorts’ expansion into the Eastern Caribbean presents travelers with more opportunities to enjoy Royalton’s bespoke offerings in the exotic destination of Grenada.”

Along with its enviable beachfront location and only five minutes from Maurice Bishop International Airport, the resort offers 269 well-appointed accommodations with rain showers, soaker tubs, and handcrafted DreamBed™ mattresses, 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, All-in Connectivity™ offering free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a world-class spa and more.

With unlimited reservation-free dining at the resort’s à la carte restaurants, guests can choose from a range of cuisine including the French bistro-style eatery Ma Maison. A first for the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, this new dining concept offers authentic cuisine in a beautiful waterfront setting. What’s more, guests can upgrade to Royalton’s signature Diamond Club™ and enjoy premium service, dedicated pool and beach areas, preferential room locations, and access to the Diamond Club™ lounge.

“Recently named the World’s Culinary Capital, Grenada is worthy of being on your bucket list,” adds Jordi Pelfort. “If not for its culture and lush surroundings, come for the people who make this incredible destination home.”

To celebrate the reopening, Royalton Grenada is offering exclusive deals for guests’ first All-In Luxury® getaway back to the tropics. Guests will enjoy prices starting at $168USD per night, in addition to an extra $600USD in resort credits for a limited time only.

For more information or to book your upcoming stay, visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-grenada.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba, and Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

To learn more about Royalton Luxury Resorts, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton.