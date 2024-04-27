Three policemen who are before the court on corruption charges had the Loop Jamaica

The three cops who are attached to the St Catherine police, have been charged with bribery.

They areCorporal Stephen Peart and constables Lariston Bogle and Morris Foster. They have been offered bail in the sum of $700,000 each.

While senior parish court judge Yvette Wentworth-Miller is insisting that the matter should go to trial, the defence attorneys representing the men told the court that the prosecution is yet to make disclosure in the matter.

The matter was set for mention again on May 29 and the cops’ bail extended until then.

The allegations against them are that on February 6, 2021, the cops were on duty when they pulled over a car for reported breaches of the Larceny Act.

The vehicle was taken to the Central Village Police Station in St Catherine where the driver was allegedly told to “do something”. He reportedly gave the policemen $50,000 and a report was later made to the police.

Following an investigation, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled in February that the policemen should be charged.