Three policemen who are before the court on corruption charges had the Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Three policemen who are before the court on corruption charges had the Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JC’s Bygrave feels he has left a lasting legacy at the Penn Relays

Holness remembers PM’s youth awardee who was killed by gunmen

Riley: We have no fear once Lennon Green is on the team

KC secure 3rd straight 4x400m victory at Penn Relays

JC win 4x800m at Penn Relays with Bygrave’s heroics

Excelsior secure first-ever 4x100m title at Penn Relays

Criminals out of control: PM youth awardee gunned down in Manchester

Bail extended for 3 St Catherine-based cops charged with bribery

Body of 62-year-old man found with head partially severed in Trelawny

Excelsior boys lead 4x400m qualifiers at Penn Relays

Saturday Apr 27

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The three cops who are attached to the St Catherine police, have been charged with bribery.

They areCorporal Stephen Peart and constables Lariston Bogle and Morris Foster. They have been offered bail in the sum of $700,000 each.  

While senior parish court judge Yvette Wentworth-Miller is insisting that the matter should go to trial, the defence attorneys representing the men told the court that the prosecution is yet to make disclosure in the matter.

The matter was set for mention again on May 29 and the cops’ bail extended until then.

The allegations against them are that on February 6, 2021, the cops were on duty when they pulled over a car for reported breaches of the Larceny Act. 

The vehicle was taken to the Central Village Police Station in St Catherine where the driver was allegedly told to “do something”. He reportedly gave the policemen $50,000 and a report was later made to the police.

Following an investigation, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled in February that the policemen should be charged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

JC’s Bygrave feels he has left a lasting legacy at the Penn Relays

Jamaica News

Holness remembers PM’s youth awardee who was killed by gunmen

Sport

Riley: We have no fear once Lennon Green is on the team

More From

Sport

Excelsior secure first-ever 4x100m title at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Excelsior High School secured their first-ever Penn Relays High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America title with a hard-fought victory on the final day of the world’s

Sport

JC win 4x800m at Penn Relays with Bygrave’s heroics

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Kemarrio Bygrave concluded his Penn Relays campaign on a high note, delivering a masterful anchor leg performance to propel Jamaica College (JC) to victory in the High Scho

See also

Sport

Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘special’

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Corey Bennett, head coach of Hydel High, hailed his team’s triumph in the High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America at the 128th Penn Relays as ‘special’.
The St

Sport

KC secure 3rd straight 4x400m victory at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Kingston College (KC) secured their third consecutive High School Boys’ 4×400 Championship of America title, prevailing in a tense competition against Excelsior High at the

Sport

Excelsior boys lead 4x400m qualifiers at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Excelsior High, defending champions Kingston College (KC), Bishop McNamara, and Bullis School appear poised to vie for the High School Boys’ 4x400m Championships of America

Sport

Wolmer’s Shaniqua Williams secures Penn Relays high jump title

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Shaniqua Williams led a one-two finish for Wolmer’s Girls in the High School Girls’ High Jump Championship on Thursday, the opening day of the 128th staging of the Pe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols