TransJamaican Highway partners with NCB for card payments at tolls Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) and TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) are setting a new standard in the Jamaican transportation sector by introducing point-of-sale machines for card payments at toll booths.

This partnership heralds a major transformation in toll fee payments, adding to traditional cash or prepaid T-tag options.

Ivan Anderson, CEO of TransJamaican Highway Limited, shared his perspective on the initiative, saying, “We are excited to partner with NCB to modernise and improve the toll transaction process.”

“Card acceptance on toll roads gives our motorists options, while enabling us as toll operators to enhance payment efficiency, improve revenue management, and deliver better customer experiences. This investment reflects our dedication to offering a smoother, and more secure experience for all users of the TransJamaican highways.”

Danielle Cameron Duncan, Vice President – Payments and Digital Channels at NCB, does a quick tutorial with Ivan Anderson, Managing Director – TransJamaican Highway Limited using an NCB point of sale (POS) terminal.

Meanwhile, Danielle Cameron Duncan, Vice President of Payments and Digital Channels at NCB, also said the collaboration with TransJamaican Highway Limited represents an important step forward in NCB’s mission to innovate within the payment landscape and contribute to the digital advancement of our country.

“The trend toward non-cash payments is clear, and through partnerships like this one, we are proud to lead in offering flexible, secure, and contactless payment solutions. Our goal is to empower customers with the freedom to select their preferred payment methods, integrated seamlessly into their daily routines.”

Aiming to improve the efficiency of toll transactions, minimise wait times, and provide a safer, more convenient alternative for the thousands of motorists who use Jamaica’s highways daily, NCB and TJH have indicated that this is just the beginning of the partnership. Future phases are expected to offer even more future-forward payment options.

The new cashless and contactless payment option at all toll booths operated by TransJamaican Highway Limited is now live, with all four toll plazas – Portmore, Spanish Town, Vineyards, and May Pen – fully equipped with NCB mobile POS terminals.