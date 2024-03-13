Two Jamaicans arrested after US$70,000 (Ja$10 million) seized at NMIA Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Narcotics Division seized over US$$70,000 at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Tuesday, March 12.

Two Jamaican nationals were arrested in relation to the seizure.

Reports are that about 5:20 pm, a male and a female arrived at the airport on a flight from the Turks and Caicos Islands. During security screening procedures, anomalies were observed in their luggage.

A search led to the discovery of US$39,828 and US$30,460 concealed in jars with hair products.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Their names are being withheld pending further investigations by the police.