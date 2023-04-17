Victims of double murder at St James party identified Loop Jamaica

Home
Victims of double murder at St James party identified

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

A 22-year-old unemployed Trelawny man was among two men who were shot and killed by unknown assailants at a party in Dumfries, St James on Sunday morning.

The police have revealed the identities of the deceased persons as Jevannie Gordon of a Johnson Hill, Trelawny address, and Adolphus Holder of a Dumfries, St James address.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 2am, when gunmen opened fire on patrons at the party.

The two men who were subsequently found suffering from gunshot injuries, were taken to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives from St James are investigating the development.

