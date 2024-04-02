Westmoreland cops bag submachine gun during snap ops in Little London Loop Jamaica

A police team from the Westmoreland Proactive Investigations Unit (PIU) seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Retreat district, Little London in the parish on Tuesday, April 2.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, law enforcers were on a snap operation in Retreat, during which they searched a premise and found a Kel Tec Submachine gun and eleven .40 cartridges.

A man was apprehended in relation to the seizure. However, his identity is being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.