Westmoreland cops bag submachine gun during snap ops in Little London Loop Jamaica

Westmoreland cops bag submachine gun during snap ops in Little London
Jamaica News
A police team from the Westmoreland Proactive Investigations Unit (PIU) seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Retreat district, Little London in the parish on Tuesday, April 2.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, law enforcers were on a snap operation in Retreat, during which they searched a premise and found a Kel Tec Submachine gun and eleven .40 cartridges.

A man was apprehended in relation to the seizure. However, his identity is being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.

