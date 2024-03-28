Scientific Research Council determined to drive culture of innovation Loop Jamaica

More Jamaicans are being encouraged to venture into entrepreneurship to foster local innovation.

The call comes from Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr Charah Watson, who says the SRC is more determined than ever to drive a culture of innovation in Jamaica.

“We know that this is paramount to our continuous progress and development,” she said.

The executive director further noted that an increase in entrepreneurial pursuits would also boost the country’s economic development and give way for the creation of more jobs.

For this reason, Watson said the organisation is keen on supporting those who are self-motivated and focused on striving to achieve their full potentials.

“Our work with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) is close to our heart. Also, we provide scientific and technology backbone for many start-up companies and MSMEs that help them to thrive,” Watson said.

She noted that persons can use the SRC’s facilities and services to introduce new products and consider harnessing the potential of local resources in their pursuit to create value and sustainable growth.

The SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, which is mandated to foster the development of scientific research, serve as a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of technology of such research for the country’s benefit.

It also serves as an enabler in the creation of new industries, and supports technical processes with stakeholders.