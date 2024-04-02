14-year-old boy gone missing for over a week Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Daniel Wilson of Canaan Road, Bamboo in St Ann, who has been missing from home since Monday, March 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim built and 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall.

Reports are that Daniel was last seen at home sometime in the afternoon wearing a white merino and black shorts.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniel Wilson is asked to contact the Bamboo police at 876-972-6237, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station