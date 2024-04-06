65-y-o female vendor Pauline from Greenwich Park reported missing Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
64-y-o female vendor from Greenwich Park reported missing

Jamaica News
4 hrs ago

Pauline Phillips, a vendor of Greenwich Park Road, Kingston 5

Sixty-four-year-old Pauline Phillips, a vendor of Greenwich Park Road, Kingston 5 has been missing since Tuesday, March 06.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Grant was last seen at home about 10:00 p.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Pauline Phillips is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Mother and daughter charged with murder

The St Elizabeth police have charged two females with the murder of Francois Vassell, a 23-year-old farmer of Roses Valley district in St Elizabeth, following an incident on Monday, April 1.
15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson and her son, one-year-old Malichi Williston, of Portmore Park, Bridgeport in St Catherine, who have been missing since Friday, April

Three women, a man and a deadly fight

What started as an argument between a man and a woman at his home in the wee hours of Monday, has left the man dead and the police probing the circumstances surrounding his death after the woman’s mot

Fans give support to Buju Banton amid death of his son 

Dancehall and reggae singer Buju Banton is mourning the death of his son, Miles Myrie. 
Miles, 20, passed away recently, but there has been no public confirmation of the cause of death. 

Road closures for carnival in Jamaica on Sunday

Motorists should expect delays due to three road parades

Jamaica secure 4th place at 37th Carifta Swimming Championships

Kai Alert and Noland Barrett emerged as the standout performers

 

