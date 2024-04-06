65-y-o female vendor Pauline from Greenwich Park reported missing Loop Jamaica

Sixty-four-year-old Pauline Phillips, a vendor of Greenwich Park Road, Kingston 5 has been missing since Tuesday, March 06.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Grant was last seen at home about 10:00 p.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Pauline Phillips is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.