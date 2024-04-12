A US$101 shipment will attract full duty, says Jamaica Customs Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Customs Agency has issued a reminder to people bringing personal items into Jamaica that imports over US$100 will attract Customs charges on the full declared value.

The reminder comes just over a week after the increase in the duty-free threshold for personal items imported into Jamaica, moving from US$50 to US$100, took effect on April 1.

For example, what this means is that a US$101 shipment will incur duty on the total amount, not just the $1 excess.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Jamaica Customs Agency clarified that all imports exceeding the de minimis threshold of $US100 will be subject to duty charges based on the full declared value of the shipment, as it urged the public to familiarise themselves with Customs policies and import procedures to ensure smooth and efficient clearance of imported goods.

Jamaica Customs Agency said it remains committed to providing reliable services and supporting Jamaica’s economic growth through effective trade facilitation measures.

Some X users responded to the post from Customs.

“But hasnt (sic) that always been the case? Once u exceed the threshold you pay duty on the full value,” said on user, which prompted a response from Customs, saying that “not everyone is aware”.

Another X user said: “… The limit is 100USD and you’re going to charge for the full cost instead of what was exceeded. This is an injustice and we must not stand for this.”

“If $100 US incurs no duty, shouldn’t the duty be charged on the amount above $100? So, the $100 US isn’t an exemption, it’s a deterrent. It would be more generous & sensible to treat it as an exemption. I realise this may lower the amount you collect but it’s good for Jamaicans,” reasoned another.

Along with the increase in the duty-free allowance on personal items, the duty on personal effects for travellers also jumped from US$500 to US$1,000, as of April 1.