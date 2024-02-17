Arsenal keep pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley Loop Jamaica

Arsenal keep pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game, during the English Premier League football match against Burnley at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal kept the pressure on English Premier League (EPL) leader Liverpool by routing Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

Last week, Arsenal blew away West Ham 6-0. The Gunners have won their last six games in the league and scored five or more goals in three of them.

Saka scored on either side of halftime and Arsenal remained within two points of Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead in the fourth minute and Saka doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 41st.

Saka scored again two minutes after halftime and goals from Leandro Trossard in the 66th and Kai Havertz in the 78th completed the rout.

Second-from-bottom Burnley were above only Sheffield United on goal difference, having played a game more.

Sheffield United could move off the foot of the table on Sunday if they avoid defeat against Brighton.

Burnley have won one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 100 magazines also in the mix; two taken into custody

Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party delivers memorable experience

The Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party held at Janga's Soundbar & Grill in New Kingston on Sunday, February 11, proved to be a resounding success. As the Kansas City Chiefs battled the San Francisc

Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called 'Shrimpy', of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.
Reports are that a

Cops believe Medikk's skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.
The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on Feb

Local gov't debates: Where are the JLP, PNP manifestos?

Jamaicans not impressed; political parties say they'll be released soon

 

