Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey Loop Jamaica

Dancehall veteran Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price has shared a powerful testimony of resilience and faith, revealing that he underwent a major surgical procedure in May 2021 and made a remarkable recovery in less than a year.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Price expressed gratitude for the guidance he believes he received from God throughout his healing journey.

The deejay did not specify the type of surgery he underwent but posted a photograph showing stitches on his abdomen.

“First I’m sharing this with the public. 3yrs ago, in May 2021, I did a major surgery, and, with the mercy of God, I was able to be healed and fully recovered in less than one year,” he wrote.

Price acknowledged the challenges he faced during his recovery, stating, “Different type of struggles; don’t compare my life or try comprehend it.”

He also extended thanks to his family, close friends, and the medical team at the Tony Thwaites Wing of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Price’s journey of recovery took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he refused to let adversity define him. Instead, he continued to dance through the healing process, likening himself to a “mutant” in his unwavering determination to defy the odds.

“Life is a journey, not a destination. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, then creep, but don’t stop until you drop,” said the ‘Book Book Book’ artiste.

“I was out here jumping and prancing during the whole healing process in the pandemic like a mutant,” Price concluded.

The post has garnered over 14,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments as of this morning.

Among those persons commenting on Price’s Instagram post is American rapper Busta Rhymes.

“Godfadda @grunggaadzilla, the irreplaceable don of the dancehall!! We need you forever my Lord!! Strengt(h)!! No weakness King!! Proud a you!! Jah Jah!!” said the American.

Music producer and businessman Romeich Major wrote: “That is it God is good!!!!”

Commented entertainer Nadine Sutherland: “God is good. Glad you’re still here.”

Other famous personalities, including Footah Hype, Jesse Royal, Safaree, and Nadg, expressed their support to the deejay in opening up about his surgery.

Price also interacted with fans who commented on his disclosure.

“Stay bless! Thanks for sharing such private personal issues!” said a female Instagrammer.

In response, Price said: “… I kept no secrets from my real friends and fans. Health issues… (are) inevitable to anyone; it’s ntn (nothing) to be ashamed of especially when it’s of natural causes.”

Said another woman: “Thank you for saluting the nurses and doctors! Stay bless.”

The deejay responded: “… Without them, I might… not be here. God bless their hands and bright minds continually.”

Price has been a part of the music industry as a deejay since the early 1990s and dubbed himself the “poor people governor” because of his devotion to highlighting social messages in his music.

Among his hit songs are ‘Benz and Bimma’, ‘Fed Up’, and ‘Sufferer’.

He was also featured on American rock band No Doubt’s single, ‘Hey Baby’, in 2001. The song peaked at No.5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 that year and earned a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a duo or group in February of 2003.