Brentford frustrate Aston Villa to open door for Spurs in top 4 race Loop Jamaica

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, second left, scores his side’s first goal of the game , during the English Premier League football match against Brentford, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday April 6, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP).

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s top-four hopes in the English Premier League were damaged after they threw away a two-goal lead and drew 3-3 with Brentford, which scored three times in a crazy nine-minute spell at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa looked to be consolidating fourth place after goals either side of halftime from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

The hosts then hit the self-destruct button as quickfire strikes from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa saw Brentford take the lead remarkably.

Watkins’ header from Leon Bailey’s cross rescued a point but the result handed the impetus to Tottenham in the race for the fourth guaranteed Champions League qualification spot. Spurs, who are three points behind in fifth, host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday and also have a game in hand.

The Premier League could yet have five entrants for next season’s Champions League, depending on how English clubs perform in the European competitions this campaign.

The draw meant Brentford’s winless run extended to nine games, with the team four points above the relegation zone.

