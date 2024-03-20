Champs 2024: JC’s Michael-Andre Edwards defends long jump title Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Champs 2024: JC’s Michael-Andre Edwards defends long jump title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Melton Williams

2 hrs ago

Michael-Andre Edwards of Jamaica College competes in the Boys’ Class Two long jump final on day two of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica College’s (JC) Michael-Andre Edwards successfully defended his Class Two long jump title by comfortably winning the first final at the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Competing on the second day of the five-day event, Edwards claimed victory with a best jump of 7.18m. He also made two other jumps over seven metres, and his opening jump of 7.01 metres was sufficient for victory since none of the other competitors exceeded seven metres. His teammate, Javiar Cato, took second place with a jump of 6.85m, while Amani Phillips of Kingston College (KC) finished third with a jump of 6.78m.

Sport

