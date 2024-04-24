Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover Loop Jamaica

Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

4 hrs ago

A police man, accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man during an argument at a wake in Hanover last year, has been charged with murder.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), in a release said the police constable, Mike Edwards, was on Tuesday placed before the Hanover Parish Court, to answer to the charge of murder contrary to common law.

“This charge was as a result of an investigation by INDECOM and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP),” the release from INDECOM stated.

Constable Edwards was charged in relation to the March 26, 2023 police fatal shooting of 24 year old Avado Samuels in Mount Pleasant, Hanover.

“At the time of the incident, the deceased was attending a Wake being held at a bar in the community, when an altercation between himself and officers occurred,” the INDECOM release stated.

Constable Edwards was offered bail in the sum of $750,000.00 with one to two sureties. The matter is set for hearing on June 4.

