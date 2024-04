A team of officers assigned to the Area 3 Narcotics Police Division seized more than 1,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Tryall district, St Elizabeth, on Saturday.

Reports from the police are that about 10am, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

During the search, 25 knitted bags containing ganja weighing approximately 1,103 pounds were seen in an unfinished building.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of J$11,038,000.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.