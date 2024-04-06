Criminal Records Office goes digital Loop Jamaica

The police high command in a release says as it continues its robust transformation process of the Jamaica Constabulary Force; one of the major services to the public is being overhauled to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The Criminal Records Office (CRO), which produces police records and other products for a variety of purposes, which began digitizing parts of its processes and adding new locations for the pickup of completed records will be expanding its Police Certificate Application ManagementSystem to its subsites at Summit, St. James, Pampano Bay, St. Mary and May Pen, Clarendon, the release stated.

The first major change sees the process of setting an appointment moving online. After paying the requisite fee at the Tax Administration Jamaica office, persons must now visit the JCF website,www.jcf.gov.jm to set an appointment. The online process requires a digital photograph, pictures of the TAJ receipt and pictures of a valid government-issued ID.

After completing the online application process, persons will receive an email with instructions on the next steps to take. Persons will be required to print the application form in colour and take it, along with the photo that was uploaded to the website, on the day of their appointment.

Manual appointments have been discontinued. Persons who made a manual application and were given a date beyond Monday, March 25, 2024 MUST re-apply online to schedule their appointment and receive a new date and time.

Completed police records must be collected at the various fingerprinting subsites (Summit, St James, Pampano Bay, St. Mary and May Pen, Clarendon) at the appropriate times. Applicants who are fingerprinted in Kingston will collect completed records at the Police Officers’ Club,Kingston 6 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. No collections will be done at the downtown office.

To support the public during the period of transition, helplines have been established. For assistance, persons may call: CRO Headquarters on Duke Street, Kingston at 876-922-0125 or 876-922-3221 Summit, St. James at 876-224-1012 Pompano Bay, St. Mary at 876-975-5066 or 876-833-5904 May Pen, Clarendon at 876-224-1014 or 876-986-1491.Persons may also use the online chat feature for help working out any issues.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force in the release said it was encouraging persons to make use of these avenues as they work to improve the services for the benefit of all. For more information on the process, follow the JCFsocial media pages, @JamaicaConstabularyForce on Facebook and Instagram and@JamaicaConstab on Twitter.