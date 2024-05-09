Digicel takes Windward Road Primary students on literary adventure Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Digicel takes Windward Road Primary students on literary adventure Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two Westmoreland men die from bizarre bike crash

PSTEB head warns of some serious implications of New Road Traffic Act

25-year-old Jamaican shot dead in Jamaica, Queens in New York

Scotia Wealth Management celebrates best int’l private bank award

Digicel takes Windward Road Primary students on literary adventure

Sygnus Real Estate completes exit of two strategic assets

Crawford rejects suggestion that lewd music fuelling school violence

Cabinet approves new primary healthcare model – Tufton

We Inspire Girls tour empowers students at Papine High

High command sends warning to gunmen on how to surrender peacefully

Thursday May 09

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

Danielle Henry, Product Marketing Manager, guides Windward Road Primary’s grade one students on a literary journey through “Science in the Sun.”

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Digicel brought its Read Across Jamaica Day initiative to the Windward Road Primary School on May 7, aiming to empower Jamaica’s youth by engaging them in an immersive literary experience.

The digital operator interacted with grade one students in an engaging session and a colour theory experiment inspired by the educational tale “Science in the Sun”. Much like the narrative, Jamaican children are encouraged to foster curiosity, boldness, and enthusiasm to learn something new every day.

In emphasising Digicel’s commitment to the Child Month initiative, Stephen Murad, CEO of Digicel Jamaica, stated, “We are excited to engage with the students at the Windward Road Primary. It is very important for students to cultivate a passion for reading from an early age, as it lays the foundation for essential life skills such as critical thinking and a thirst for knowledge. Read Across Jamaica Day is a commendable initiative that everyone should participate in.”

See highlights below:

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two Westmoreland men die from bizarre bike crash

Jamaica News

PSTEB head warns of some serious implications of New Road Traffic Act

Jamaica News

25-year-old Jamaican shot dead in Jamaica, Queens in New York

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaica welcomes 1.7 million visitors in first 5 months of year

Island on track to welcome 5 million visitors by 2025

Jamaica News

Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey

See also

Dancehall veteran Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price has shared a powerful testimony of resilience and faith, revealing that he underwent a major surgical procedure in May 2021 and made a remarkable recover

World News

AstraZeneca pulls its COVID-19 vaccine from the European market

The pharma giant AstraZeneca has requested that the European authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine be pulled, according to the EU medicines regulator.
In an update on the European Medicines Agency

Business

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay sold to Spanish-owned Catalonia Hotels

The Kevin Hendrickson-led East Bay Management has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to sell the property known as the Holiday Inn Resort, Monte

Jamaica News

CPFSA urges public to help locate toddler seen being abused in video

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is appealing to the public for assistance to locate a toddler who was seen being physically abused by a man in a viral video.
The disturbing

Business

Spur Trees Spices targets $2 billion in sales this year

Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Ltd has set a target of achieving $2 billion in sales this year.
The manufacturing company hosted a rebranding event and unveiled 35 new products at the offices of Jampro,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols