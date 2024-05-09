Digicel takes Windward Road Primary students on literary adventure Loop Jamaica

Digicel brought its Read Across Jamaica Day initiative to the Windward Road Primary School on May 7, aiming to empower Jamaica’s youth by engaging them in an immersive literary experience.

The digital operator interacted with grade one students in an engaging session and a colour theory experiment inspired by the educational tale “Science in the Sun”. Much like the narrative, Jamaican children are encouraged to foster curiosity, boldness, and enthusiasm to learn something new every day.

In emphasising Digicel’s commitment to the Child Month initiative, Stephen Murad, CEO of Digicel Jamaica, stated, “We are excited to engage with the students at the Windward Road Primary. It is very important for students to cultivate a passion for reading from an early age, as it lays the foundation for essential life skills such as critical thinking and a thirst for knowledge. Read Across Jamaica Day is a commendable initiative that everyone should participate in.”

See highlights below: