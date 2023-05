The St James police are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman with their hands bound at the Peoples’ Arcade in Montego Bay, St James on Monday morning.

Residents who gathered at the murder scene identified the deceased as Ricardo Green of a Glendevon, St James address, and Vanessa Hopkins of a St Ann address.

The victims are believed to have been shot at point-blank range.

No motive has yet been established for the double murder.