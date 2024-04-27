Excelsior secure first-ever 4x100m title at Penn Relays Loop Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Excelsior High School secured their first-ever Penn Relays High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America title with a hard-fought victory on the final day of the world’s oldest and largest annual track and field carnival at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus on Saturday.

The Mountain View-based school owed its victory to Lennon Green, who outperformed Kingston College’s anchor leg runner, Marcinho Rose, at the finish line following a fiercely contested final-leg battle.

Excelsior crossed the finish line in 40.45 seconds for the win, narrowly edging out KC, who finished in 40.53 seconds. Herbert Morrison claimed third place with a time of 40.56 seconds, completing a clean sweep of the medals for Jamaican high schools. Archbishop John Carroll High School from Pennsylvania was the top-performing American school, securing fourth place with a time of 40.68 seconds.

Calabar followed in fifth place with a time of 40.76 seconds, trailed by St Jago at 40.92 seconds and St George’s College at 41.60 seconds. Jamaica College finished ninth with a time of 41.76 seconds.

Excelsior are well-positioned to win the 4x100m and 4x400m double later. The team holds the fastest qualifying time heading into the 4x400m Championships of America, slated to begin at 4:40 pm Jamaica time.