Female foreign national reported missing, last seen in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Lisa Jammeh, a German national of Rheinfelden, Switzerland has gone missing in Jamaica. She has been missing since Wednesday, February 21.

She is of fair complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lucea police are that Jammeh was last seen in Ocho Rios, St Ann, at about 1 pm.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, and a pair of grey sandals.

All efforts to contact her have been futile, the police said. They are, therefore, appealing to anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lisa Jammeh to contact the Lucea police at 876-956-2333, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.