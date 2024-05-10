Free Town Foundation to host back-to-school treat and health fair Loop Jamaica

The Free Town Foundation in Clarendon is gearing up to host a back-to-school treat and health fair on Friday, August 16 on the grounds of the Miracle Tabernacle Free Town Church of God of Prophecy.

With the new academic year considered to be ‘just around the corner’, the planned event is aimed at providing essential resources and support to ensure that every child on the foundation’s radar can start the new school year on the right footing.

Set against the backdrop of community solidarity and care, the event is to offer a range of services that are tailored to meet the diverse needs of students and adults. From school supplies giveaways to health screenings, attendees should expect a holistic approach to preparing for the upcoming school year.

One of the primary focuses of the event will be to alleviate the financial burden on families who may be struggling to afford basic school supplies, and scholarships are also to be awarded.

The foundation, which is the outreach arm of the church, is still seeking sponsorship to ensure that no child is turned away, and they can leave the event with a happy smile on their faces.

Last year, the foundation fell short of its target of 300 backpacks, and it was considered heart breaking to see the disappointed faces of those children who did not receive one.

In addition to providing school essentials, the health fair component of the event is to offer valuable services addressing both academic and health needs.

However, organising an event of that magnitude requires support from the community, and the foundation is actively seeking sponsorships from local businesses, organisations and individuals who share their commitment to educational opportunities and community well-being. Sponsorship opportunities range from providing financial support to donating supplies.

“We have started the campaign early this year and are hoping that sponsors will see it fit to come on board with us as we try to make a difference in the lives of children in the communities that we serve,” said Opal Thompson, chairperson of the Programme Committee.

The back-to-school and health fair event is scheduled to begin at 9 am.