Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat West-leading Timberwolves 112-107

Ex-lover on attempted murder charge after woman’s ‘no-sex stance’

Liverpool to play Sparta Prague in Europa League round of 16

PNP plans to return solid waste collection/disposal to municipal Corps

Rajindra Campbell breaks Jamaican indoor shot put record in Madrid

Nurse from Harbour View reported missing

BOJ issues apology for erroneous guidance on JUTC fare cut

Kenya mourn marathon sensation Kelvin Kiptum at State funeral

Blake and Forbes lead Jamaica team for World Indoor Championships

Saturday Feb 24

20°C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Hubert Lawrence.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Veteran analyst Hubert Lawrence, who is considered the encyclopedia of Jamaican track and field, died at home on Friday. He was 63.

Lawrence played a crucial role in television coverage of various athletic events, including the Olympics, World Championships, and local meets. Additionally, he contributed as a columnist for the Daily Gleaner.

Before the startling news broke Friday night, which plunged the track and field community into mourning, Lawrence had been scheduled to participate as a member of TVJ’s coverage team for Saturday’s staging of the Gibson McCook Relays at the National Stadium.

He had been an integral part of track and field commentary for more than three decades, and his passion for the sport was evident in his dedicated contributions to both television and written media.

Lawrence was a prolific author, having written and co-authored significant books on track and field. Some notable works include Champs 100 in 2010, The Power and the Glory: Jamaica in World Athletics, From World War II to the Diamond League Era, and 50 Days of Fire.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, in a post on its X, formerly Twitter, account expressed profound sadness at the loss of the esteemed track and field analyst and journalist. ” He dedicated his life to the sport we love. Sincere condolences to his many friends and his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Related Articles

Sport

February 16, 2024 03:52 PM

Sport

February 24, 2024 12:34 AM

Sport

February 22, 2024 02:14 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Finzi-Smith on reining in supporters who hang from buses in motorcades

Sport

Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63

Sport

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat West-leading Timberwolves 112-107

More From

Sport

Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63

See also

Veteran analyst Hubert Lawrence, who is considered the encyclopedia of Jamaican track and field, died at home on Friday. He was 63.
Lawrence played a crucial role in television coverage of var

Jamaica News

Ex-lover on attempted murder charge after woman’s ‘no-sex stance’

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Bresford, a deliveryman of Lancaster Road, St Andrew, has been charged with attempted murder and attempted rape after an incident in his community on Friday, February 2.

Jamaica News

69-y-o cargo handler booked for allegedly raping 7-y-o girl

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have arrested and charged 69-year-old Paul Anderson, otherwise called ‘Roger’, a cargo handler of Love Lane

Jamaica News

Leader vs leader: ‘Even push’ by JLP, PNP in high-stakes local poll

UWI professor says political parties campaigning for local gov’t election in ‘general election style’

Jamaica News

Nurse from Harbour View reported missing

Thirty-five-year-old Dawn Smith, a nurse of Coffin Lane, Harbour View, Kingston 17, has been missing since Saturday, February 17.
She is of brown complexion and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 i

Sport

Rajindra Campbell breaks Jamaican indoor shot put record in Madrid

Rajindra Campbell smashed the Jamaican national indoor record in the men’s shot put at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on Friday. His achievement comes as he set his sights on t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols