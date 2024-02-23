Hubert Lawrence, veteran track and field analyst, dies at 63 Loop Jamaica

Veteran analyst Hubert Lawrence, who is considered the encyclopedia of Jamaican track and field, died at home on Friday. He was 63.

Lawrence played a crucial role in television coverage of various athletic events, including the Olympics, World Championships, and local meets. Additionally, he contributed as a columnist for the Daily Gleaner.

Before the startling news broke Friday night, which plunged the track and field community into mourning, Lawrence had been scheduled to participate as a member of TVJ’s coverage team for Saturday’s staging of the Gibson McCook Relays at the National Stadium.

He had been an integral part of track and field commentary for more than three decades, and his passion for the sport was evident in his dedicated contributions to both television and written media.

Lawrence was a prolific author, having written and co-authored significant books on track and field. Some notable works include Champs 100 in 2010, The Power and the Glory: Jamaica in World Athletics, From World War II to the Diamond League Era, and 50 Days of Fire.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, in a post on its X, formerly Twitter, account expressed profound sadness at the loss of the esteemed track and field analyst and journalist. ” He dedicated his life to the sport we love. Sincere condolences to his many friends and his family. May his soul rest in peace.”