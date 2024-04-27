JC win 4x800m at Penn Relays with Bygrave’s heroics Loop Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Kemarrio Bygrave concluded his Penn Relays campaign on a high note, delivering a masterful anchor leg performance to propel Jamaica College (JC) to victory in the High School Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America on the final day of the world’s oldest and largest annual track and field carnival at Franklin Field on Saturday.

Christian Brothers High School from New Jersey appeared poised for victory as Kaleb Smith built a considerable lead heading into the final stretch. However, Smith’s electrifying run took its toll with just 20 metres to go, allowing Bygrave to steadily close the gap and secure an impressive victory.

Bygrave completed his leg in 1:51.72, leading JC to victory in 7:42.37 as Jamaica reclaimed the title, they had lost in 2023. The JC team, which also includes Nellie Ambitron, Samuel Creary and Rasheed Pryce, claimed their second title in three years. They were disqualified last year for using an ineligible runner in the preliminary round.

St John’s College finished second with a time of 7:44.66, followed by Central Bucks in third place with a time of 7:45.99. Christian Brothers finished fourth after Smith fell just short of the finish line.

Kingston College, with the quartet of Schevorn Wardlow, Jaquan Coke, Nahashon Ruto and Brian Kiprop, finished sixth with a time of 7:49.65.