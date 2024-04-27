JC’s Bygrave feels he has left a lasting legacy at the Penn Relays Loop Jamaica

JC’s Bygrave feels he has left a lasting legacy at the Penn Relays Loop Jamaica
Loop News
Melton Williams

46 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Kemarrio Bygrave capped off his Penn Relays campaign on a high note, showcasing a masterful anchor leg performance to propel Jamaica College (JC) to victory in the High School Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America on the final day of the world’s oldest and largest annual track and field carnival at Franklin Field on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Bygrave completed his leg in 1:51.72, leading JC to victory in 7:42.37 as Jamaica reclaimed the title, they had lost in 2023. The JC team, which also includes Nellie Ambitron, Samuel Creary and Rasheed Pryce, claimed their second title in three years. They were disqualified last year for using an ineligible runner in the preliminary round.

Bygrave expressed pride in his team’s achievement, feeling he has left a lasting legacy at the relays.

Tune into the video to catch Bygrave’s further reflections on the victory and his teammates’ contributions.

