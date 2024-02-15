JFF election dispute escalates as Pat Garel heads to Court of Appeal Loop Jamaica

The legal battle between the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and Beach Soccer Jamaica, spearheaded by president Patricia Garel, has reignited.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s denial of an application by Garel for the continuation of a temporary injunction that had previously blocked the holding of the JFF voting congress.

Garel has subsequently appealed against the Supreme Court decision.

The temporary injunction stemmed from Beach Soccer Jamaica seeking inclusion in the election of JFF officers.

The JFF election was originally set for January 14, however, it was postponed when Garel successfully filed the injunction.

Citing Article 12 of the JFF’s constitution, Beach Soccer claims membership in the federation but alleges it was sidelined in favour of another entity, the Beach Football Association of Jamaica, founded in October 2022.

In a press release issued by the JFF on Thursday, it was revealed that the federation had been served with a Notice of Appeal by lawyers representing Garel.

The continuation of the temporary injunction was refused by the court because there was no serious issue to be tried and Garel had not demonstrated being either an affiliate or a member of the JFF. However, the JFF expressed confidence in securing a favourable decision on the appeal.

Furthermore, the JFF emphasized its commitment to adhering to its constitution and the FIFA statutes, noting that setting a new date for the Elective Congress was imperative to prevent disenfranchisement among its members.

In response to the legal action, JFF president Michael Ricketts condemned the move, stating in the press release that he “opposed to the action, especially as it goes against the provisions of the JFF constitution and the FIFA statutes and is a deliberate attempt to deny the legitimate members a right to exercise their vote for the development of football in Jamaica and Jamaicans.”

Ricketts, who has been in office since September 2017, faces a challenge from his first vice president, Raymond Anderson, and Anderson’s Real Solid Action team.