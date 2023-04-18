JPL: Waterhouse edge closer to playoff spot; Chapelton relegated Loop Jamaica

Waterhouse FC moved closer to securing a spot in the top-six playoffs with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tivoli Gardens in the final game of matchday 23 in the Jamaica Premier League on Monday night.

Playing at the Anthony Spalding Sports Complex, Waterhouse’s Shaquiel Bradford found the back of the net in the 15th minute, scoring his ninth goal of the season and securing the win for his team. The victory propelled Waterhouse into sixth place with 37 points, leapfrogging Portmore United.

With just three sets of games left in the regular season before the playoffs, Waterhouse and Portmore United will face each other in a crucial match on April 29 that could determine their fate in the playoff race.

The defeat extended Tivoli’s winless streak to 11 games, of which they have lost eight. They are sitting comfortably above the relegation zone in 12th place with 19 points, eight clear of the 13th-placed team with only three games remaining, making their safety likely.

In the first game at the venue, veteran striker Fabian Reid scored a late goal in the 90+4 minute to give Arnett Gardens a 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden. Arnett Gardens now have 46 points, the same as league leaders Cavalier, but remain in second place on goal difference.

Dunbeholden’s defeat dealt a blow to their playoff ambitions, leaving them in eighth place with 32 points, five points adrift of the last playoff position.

On Sunday, Chapelton Maroons were relegated from the league after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Humble Lion at the Effortville Community Centre. Gregory Lewis (48th minute), Andrew Vanzie (71st minute), Mark Rodney (74th minute), and Rico Edwards (81st minute) all found the back of the net for Humble Lion, who consolidated their playoff spot, remaining in fifth place with 39 points.

Chapelton Maroons, who made their Premier League debut this season, have now lost 15 times out of 23 games and will be playing parish football next season.

In other matches, Cavalier consolidated their top spot with a 2-0 win over Portmore United at the Ashenheim Stadium, with Collin Anderson (12th minute) and Christopher Ainsworth (73rd minute) scoring for the league leaders. Anderson’s goal was his 16th of the campaign, the highest in the league.

Mount Pleasant, based in St Ann, secured a 5-0 victory over Vere United at the Wembley Center of Excellence, consolidating their third spot in the league with 42 points. Dwight Merrick scored twice in the sixth and 20th minutes, and an own goal in the 47th minute, along with late goals by Atapharoy Bygrave (80th minute) and Donovan Segree (88th minute), completed the rout.

Vere United remained in 11th place with 19 points, eight points above the relegation zone, and need only a point from their final three games to secure safety.

Faulkland FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Montego Bay United at Wespow Park, leaving them on the brink of relegation in 13th place with 11 points. Faulkland FC now need to win their last three games and hope for either Tivoli Gardens or Vere United to lose all their games to avoid relegation

Courtney Allen (2nd minute) and Allan Ottey (7th minute) scored for Montego Bay as they stayed in the 10th spot on 26 points. Tavane Kerr responded for Faulkland in minute 73.

Champions Harbour View and Molynes United played to a 1-1 draw after their game at the Ashenheim Stadium was delayed because of a clash of colours.

Jermy Nelson had given Molynes a 72nd-minute lead but Colorado Murray earned a share of the points scoring in the 90th minute.

Harbour View remained in the fourth spot with 40 points while Molynes are ninth with 27 points.

MATCHDAY 23 RESULTS

SUNDAYHumble Lion 4 Chapelton Maroon 0Vere United 0 Mount Pleasant 5Cavalier 2 Portmore United 0Harbour View 1 Molynes United 1Montego Bay United 2 Faulkland 1

MONDAYArnett Gardens 1 Dunbeholden 0Tivoli 0 Waterhouse 1