Krispy Kreme opens fourth store in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

Krispy Kreme, last Saturday, March 23, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its fourth store in Jamaica, located at 3 Portmore Parkway in St Catherine.

This expansion beyond Kingston brought the unmistakable joy of Krispy Kreme to doughnut enthusiasts in the Sunshine City and neighbouring communities.

The anticipation reached its peak on Saturday, March 23, as the doors of the new store swung open to welcome eager patrons. Conveniently located opposite Portmore Mall, Krispy Kreme officially ushered in patrons with a ribbon-cutting ceremony signalling the start of a day filled with excitement and sweet surprises for all patrons.

Kicking off the celebration in true Krispy Kreme fashion, doughnut lovers camped out at the store’s location to be among the first 12 customers to receive complimentary doughnuts.

Bradley Perkins, Assistant Brand Manager at Krispy Kreme, expressed his elation at the successful grand opening, saying, “We are thrilled to have extended our presence in Jamaica with the launch of our fourth store, and are especially delighted to have brought the joy of Krispy Kreme to the vibrant community of Portmore.”

Perkins said the company is “commitment to delivering freshly made, high-quality doughnuts remain unwavering, and we are excited to continue serving doughnut enthusiasts of all ages in our newest location. We’re excited to make a sweet addition to Portmore’s culinary offerings.”

Jamaica News

