Lima to host 2027 Pan-Am Games, second time in less than a decade Loop Jamaica

Areal view of Miraflores neighbourhood, in Lima, Peru, March 28, 2023. Lima will host the 2027 Pan American Games for the second time in less than a decade. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File).

MIAMI (AP) — Lima was selected Tuesday to host the 2027 Pan-American Games, the second time in less than a decade that Peru’s capital will stage the biggest multi-sports event in the Americas.

Lima, which hosted in 2019, received 28 of 40 votes from members of the organizing body Panam Sports to beat the Paraguayan capital Asunción.

The 2027 edition was initially scheduled for the Colombian city of Barranquilla, which was removed as host because of financial problems.

Peru plans to use many of the venues from five years ago to hold the Games. President Dina Boluarte has said she supports Lima’s bid.

The latest edition of the Pan-American Games was held last year in Santiago, Chile.

