It is Carnival Sunday in Jamaica, so that means road march time, and the revellers from Xodus, Yard Mas and GenXs bands are out and about in their colourful costumes to fete the day away.

The Loop News team is on the ground and has spotted American online streamer Adin Ross, etired athlete Asafa Powell, and Jamaican content creators Swiss Lee and Chad Luchey among them.

Check out these photos highlights from on the road and our Instagram page for live updates.