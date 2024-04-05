Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée Loop Jamaica

Easter Sunday ended on a high musical note at The Estate, the Vineyard Soirée-themed affair.

The annual Easter weekend festivities had everyone out in their numbers and flocked to the Plantation Cove venue once more for ‘The Estate’ all-white party on Sunday, March 31.

With premium whiskey sponsor, Johnnie Walker on board, patrons gathered by the hundreds, decked out in their most high-fashion and extravagant attire with friends and loved ones to enjoy the exquisite selection of food, beverages, and entertainment on display.

Featuring musical talents such as Ricky Platinum alongside DJ Vinci and Chiney K, the atmosphere remained electric from midday until dusk, ensuring constant revelry for all attendees.

Loop Lens takes you to The Estate.