Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée

15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

FID RESPONDS: Commits to financial crimes fight amid adverse ruling

UAE ban Pakistan-born batter Usman Khan for 5 years

Tavares-Finson blasts FID for ‘incompetence’ re charging of AIML

Lebron James’ son, Bronny, declares for NBA draft

Mother and daughter charged with murder

Diana Lynch creates first black-owned golf resort, in Dom Rep

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

Saturday Apr 06

16°C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

16 minutes ago

Welcome to The Estate. (Photo: Contributed)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Easter Sunday ended on a high musical note at The Estate, the Vineyard Soirée-themed affair.

The annual Easter weekend festivities had everyone out in their numbers and flocked to the Plantation Cove venue once more for ‘The Estate’ all-white party on Sunday, March 31.

With premium whiskey sponsor, Johnnie Walker on board, patrons gathered by the hundreds, decked out in their most high-fashion and extravagant attire with friends and loved ones to enjoy the exquisite selection of food, beverages, and entertainment on display.

Featuring musical talents such as Ricky Platinum alongside DJ Vinci and Chiney K, the atmosphere remained electric from midday until dusk, ensuring constant revelry for all attendees.

Loop Lens takes you to The Estate.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée

Jamaica News

15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

Jamaica News

FID RESPONDS: Commits to financial crimes fight amid adverse ruling

More From

Jamaica News

Three women, a man and a deadly fight

What started as an argument between a man and a woman at his home in the wee hours of Monday, has left the man dead and the police probing the circumstances surrounding his death after the woman’s mot

Sport

Jamaica secure 4th place at 37th Carifta Swimming Championships

See also

Kai Alert and Noland Barrett emerged as the standout performers

Jamaica News

Mother and daughter charged with murder

The St Elizabeth police have charged two females with the murder of Francois Vassell, a 23-year-old farmer of Roses Valley district in St Elizabeth, following an incident on Monday, April 1.
The ac

Jamaica News

3 guns, including rifles, plus wanted man bagged in St James on Thurs

Two rifles, a pistol and five magazines were seized by a joint police-military team during a number of targeted operations St James on Thursday.
In Mount Salem, Montego Bay, the police, in collabor

Jamaica News

‘Armed burglar’ chopped inside man’s bedroom in Montego Bay

Thirty-year-old Jerome Campbell, a labourer of Queen’s Drive, Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with burglary, assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon relative to an incident

World News

Earthquake shakes New York City area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard. 

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols