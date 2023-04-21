Man close to retirement age ‘held with illegal gun in St Catherine’ Loop Jamaica

Fifty-three-year-old Jephta Blair, a driver of Wellington Drive, Mickleton Meadows, Linstead, St Catherine, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition by the Linstead police in relation to an incident in his community.

Reports are that at about 4:40 pm, on Sunday, April 14, lawmen were on operation in the area when Blair’s premises was searched.

During the search, a Toyota Noah belonging to him was also searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was found in a pouch between the front seats of the vehicle.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

An investigation was launched and Blair was charged on Wednesday, April 19 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.