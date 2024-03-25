Mayberry swim meet showcases Jamaica’s rising swimming stars Loop Jamaica

The Mayberry All-Island Swim Meet, held on March 15 and 16 at the National Aquatics Centre, National Stadium, saw the convergence of Jamaica’s most promising young swimmers for two days of thrilling competition.

Sponsored by Mayberry Investments Limited, the event highlighted the remarkable talent and fierce determination of Jamaican swimmers across various age categories.

From the youngest competitors in the six-and-under division to the seasoned athletes in the 17-and-over division, the pool was alive with energy and excitement.

With 28 schools and 529 athletes participating in the secondary and tertiary championship, the atmosphere was electrifying as competitors vied for top honours.

Horace Collins, investment advisor at Mayberry Investments Limited (left), and Monique Willacy, marketing officer at Ultra Financier, speak with promising swimmer Johan Meany from Fairfield International.

On the girls’ side, Immaculate Conception High School emerged victorious with an impressive 621 points, followed by Campion College with 360 points. St Andrew High for Girls secured the third spot with 317 points, while Hillel Academy High and Montego Bay High School rounded out the top five.

Among the girls, Wolmer’s claimed the top spot with 469 points, narrowly edging out Campion College with 461 points. Jamaica College secured third place with 299 points, followed by Kingston College and Cornwall College in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Stephanie Harrison, vice president of marketing at Mayberry Investments Limited, expressed her admiration for the event, stating, “Witnessing the unfolding of greatness filled me with immense pride on behalf of Mayberry. We are honoured to contribute to this enduring legacy,” said Harrison. “Our commitment to the future knows no bounds, and we eagerly anticipate our ongoing partnership to nurture and showcase these remarkable talents.”

The meet witnessed several record-breaking performances, with Zach Andre Johnson and Nelson Denny setting new records in the 15-16 category. Leanna Wainwright from Montego Bay High School showcased her dominance by setting a new record of 30.1 seconds in the 17-and-over girls’ 50m backstroke.

Christanya Shirley and Aliyah Heaven delivered stellar performances in the 15-16 and 17-and-over category respectively, while Kyle Radcliffe impressed in the 13-14 boys’ 50 breaststroke.

High points were awarded to outstanding athletes in each age category, with notable mentions, including Kia Alert of Hillel Academy and Cameron Brown of Cardigan Mountain in the 12-and-under category; Rhianna Scott of Immaculate and Julian Willoughby of Campion College in the 13 -14 category; and Kristania Shirley of Immaculate and Nelson Denny of Kingston Online in the 15-16 category, all of whom have represented Jamaica.

In the preparatory and primary school cohorts, 40 schools participated, bringing together 555 promising young athletes. Among them were standout athletes like Zuri Robertson from Emanuel Christian Academy and Eugene Kim from Hillel Prep.

In the 7-8 age category for the girls’ division, Zahra Howe Baxter from St. Andrew Prep School stood out, while in the boys’ category, Sergio Dalrymple from Hossana Prep drew attention.

In the 9-10 age group, Kai Lawson of St Hugh’s Preparatory School and Caleb Williams of Vaz Preparatory School displayed their skills. In the 11-12 age group, Addison Thomas and Joel Sinclair from Mona Preparatory School demonstrated exceptional talent.

In the prep school division, St Hugh’s Proprietary School secured victory in the girls’ category with a narrow one-point margin, totalling 192 points and edging out Hillel Prep, which earned 191 points. Mona Preparatory School closely followed with 162 points, while Creative Kids Learning Academy achieved 128 points. Emanuel Academy completed the top five with 86 points.

Hillel Prep took charge in the male category, securing first place with an impressive 243 points, followed by St Peter and Paul Prep, Mona Prep, Stella Morris, and Hopefield Prep School.

Excelsior Primary School emerged as the overall champion in the primary division.

Joseph Reynolds, the meet director and head of the school swimming committee for the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica, said “Overall, the event boasted a significant turnout, with enthusiastic cheers reverberating throughout the venue. It’s worth noting that Immaculate and Mona Preparatory School claimed the Spirit Trophy, a testament to the passionate support from their respective communities. “