National Identification and Registration Authority board appointed Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today met with the newly appointed nine-member board of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) at Jamaica House, where he charged them to ensure the efficient operation of the entity.

The historic establishment of the authority is a precursor to the launch of the National Identification System (NIDS).

NIRA will, in due course, assume administration of the civil registration system in Jamaica, eventually replacing the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), and provide enhanced services.

Holness emphasised that enrolment in the new national ID system is voluntary and that citizens will make the decision to enrol based on the value that the system will add in terms of securing identity and making their interactions with the government more convenient.

The nine-member committee was also charged by the prime minister to ensure that the authority maintains the highest standards of trust and integrity and works for the benefit and advancement of Jamaicans.

The members of NIRA along with their roles/areas of expertise are:

Bishop Conrad Pitkin, Custos Rotulorum – Chairman, NIRA Georgia Hamilton – Attorney-at-lawReverend Newton Dixon – Representative from the Jamaica Umbrella Group of ChurchesKenrick Steele – Information and Communication Technology, and CybersecurityAlok Jain – Financial Management and AccountingMaria Thompson Walters – Human Resource Management and Public AdministrationShereika Hemmings Allison – Senior public official in the Ministry with responsibility for the AuthorityEmil Holgate – Senior public official in the Ministry with responsibility for national securityGordon Christopher Reckord – representative of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica