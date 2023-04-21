Netball Jamaica launches campaign to raise funds for World Cup Loop Jamaica

Netball Jamaica has launched its “Road to South Africa Campaign” to raise funds for the Sunshine Girls’ preparation and participation in the upcoming Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

The campaign was launched at The Summit in New Kingston, formerly Knutsford Court Hotel, two days after the 100-day countdown to the tournament began.

Approximately $51 million is needed to send the team to South Africa, and Netball Jamaica has already secured $25 million through sponsorship. The deficit was reduced during the launch as the Government of Jamaica committed an additional $10 million in funding. This brings the government’s total support for the campaign to $20 million.

“I felt that it was necessary to give them all the support that was possible from my end. They have good support from the private sector and I felt as Government that we must also step up to the plate,” said Sports Minister Olivia Grange, who made the announcement during the Road to South Africa Campaign launch.

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson expressed gratitude for the contribution from entities that have been playing a critical role in helping Jamaica prepare for the World Cup. These include lead sponsor Beryllium Limited and main sponsors the National Baking Company, Wray and Nephew, and Seprod Limited.

Gilbert has joined the cause by providing kit and ball support, while Wisynco is the hydration sponsor.

Robinson remains hopeful that more sponsors will come aboard and support the national team. “I invite all Jamaicans to join us in supporting our team as we go for gold. Whether you are cheering from home or joining us at the World Cup, let us make Jamaica proud,” said Robinson.

Robinson further stated that individuals will soon be able to contribute to the team through the popular crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe, which will be launched over the weekend.

Sixteen countries will compete for the ultimate prize in netball from July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

South Africa will kick off the campaign with the opening encounter against Wales on July 28. South Africa and Wales are drawn in Pool C with Jamaica and Sri Lanka.